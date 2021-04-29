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"MI Vacc To Normal", UBI In Scotland And The German Govt To Spy On "Radicals"!
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20 views • April 29, 2021
Gretchen Whitmer has proven to be an absolute tyrant and once again she is showing what she is! In Scotland as the selections come around they are setting it up to pass UBI and of course the scamdemic has made this a reachable goal for them. Germany has passed many "laws" throughout the scam like all countries and now they will begin the next phase it seems.
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whitmer-makes-michigan-first-state-tie-reopening-vaccination-rates
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/27/dan-kaminsky-42-year-old-cybersecurity-expert-dead-11-days-after-second-pfizer-vaxxed-tweet/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=822ca44a48c0a9d7a527a3b6e94725f412b980aa-1619723409-0-Ae8frCvDIZyVu9Yd-uKM32sJOkhF8Rtt6njdlFmjYZO9J7-TWPgzRZLbKQinhID1v6gw-O6x7fKibggxNJGr3LHZ8Et2H2zzs02176mcXCrq7sqB0Gh6XPmAhYYhExPWBIFk-eBK6yvhaRX2vtgLpPA1wnKaGtXhqNcZxWq4E-Dl-0Pc2QkuWtcSkD2T3hAYmwcrLZpWXYhZYNa9nZJxl0erWHDd934PIgK6zBgrc75fM3OfAn-aFl4lt-msOmiQzBlv-0J381OQdem-QDNHZ4GZ4VC-0d-wMvp69_bz3ldz9sEY4ZZxFKjKm1DsSJfNkk-hJ4B3bGVTjttOs5AVqjHCwOk5VNfr-jpWN8vzQTkcR5Cpu6vDYPJ5TY7c4ym3wTGHEENFx-uIMmkADspINPlClg5raAcIq2YI73j4AG1J2A1wsifLi0nvbCaoYYtukgimkm12mdLgboptanrmyUXQtuJOdA8XfWoiYGck_SeXXLHpqramvaIUTFPo_tLtR0mFjv6KFk3k-Q3bDmqMNTA
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19224718.holyrood-radical-opportunity-introduce-basic-income-system/?fbclid=IwAR2O3ByeAN8Q5Gs1FrbTKkTRJmmSolP7hsLQX4i9ezHy0XIY3PcKxNc4QgM
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-spies-monitor-anti-lockdown-activists-suspected-sedition-2021-04-28/
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https://en-volve.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/enVolve-wretched-gretchen-whitmer-364x205.jpg
Don't forget Saturday May 1st at 12 noon MA statehouse rally!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whitmer-makes-michigan-first-state-tie-reopening-vaccination-rates
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/27/dan-kaminsky-42-year-old-cybersecurity-expert-dead-11-days-after-second-pfizer-vaxxed-tweet/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=822ca44a48c0a9d7a527a3b6e94725f412b980aa-1619723409-0-Ae8frCvDIZyVu9Yd-uKM32sJOkhF8Rtt6njdlFmjYZO9J7-TWPgzRZLbKQinhID1v6gw-O6x7fKibggxNJGr3LHZ8Et2H2zzs02176mcXCrq7sqB0Gh6XPmAhYYhExPWBIFk-eBK6yvhaRX2vtgLpPA1wnKaGtXhqNcZxWq4E-Dl-0Pc2QkuWtcSkD2T3hAYmwcrLZpWXYhZYNa9nZJxl0erWHDd934PIgK6zBgrc75fM3OfAn-aFl4lt-msOmiQzBlv-0J381OQdem-QDNHZ4GZ4VC-0d-wMvp69_bz3ldz9sEY4ZZxFKjKm1DsSJfNkk-hJ4B3bGVTjttOs5AVqjHCwOk5VNfr-jpWN8vzQTkcR5Cpu6vDYPJ5TY7c4ym3wTGHEENFx-uIMmkADspINPlClg5raAcIq2YI73j4AG1J2A1wsifLi0nvbCaoYYtukgimkm12mdLgboptanrmyUXQtuJOdA8XfWoiYGck_SeXXLHpqramvaIUTFPo_tLtR0mFjv6KFk3k-Q3bDmqMNTA
https://www.thenational.scot/news/19224718.holyrood-radical-opportunity-introduce-basic-income-system/?fbclid=IwAR2O3ByeAN8Q5Gs1FrbTKkTRJmmSolP7hsLQX4i9ezHy0XIY3PcKxNc4QgM
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-spies-monitor-anti-lockdown-activists-suspected-sedition-2021-04-28/
Thumbnail Link:
https://en-volve.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/enVolve-wretched-gretchen-whitmer-364x205.jpg
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