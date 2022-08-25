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We Are Winning With The Truth About The Vaccine
The New American
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499 views • August 25, 2022

The world is finally starting to hear what we have been saying the whole time.  We were censored and persecuted, but kept standing strong in the truth.  We have massive credibility, while the others lied.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Bio-warfare & Weaponization of Medicine Amid Covid

by Alex Newman January 15, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/bio-warfare-weaponization-of-medicine-amid-covid/


2. COVID Shots to “Decimate World Population,” Warns Dr. Bhakdi

by Alex Newman April 16, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shots-to-decimate-world-population-warns-dr-bhakdi/


3. COVID Shot Killing Large Numbers, Warns Top COVID Doc Peter McCullough

by Alex Newman April 27, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shot-killing-large-numbers-warns-top-covid-doc-peter-mccullough/


4. Vaccine Dangers, Warnings, and Theories From Dr. Merritt, Dr. Madej, Dr. McCullough, Dr. Montagnier, and Dr. Bhakdi

by Ben Armstrong May 27, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/vaccine-dangers-warnings-and-theories-from-dr-merritt-dr-madej-dr-mccullough-dr-montagnier-and-dr-bhakdi/

1 Dr. Lee Merritt discussed vaccine shedding and talked about all the unusual cases of bleeding.

2 Dr. Lee Merritt talked about when Australia injected Mice to reduce the mice population through shedding.

3  Dr. Merritt tells a story about a baby dying after breastfeeding.

4  Alex Newman Senior Editor at the New American Magazine talks about a secret sterilization effort in Kenya.

5  Dr. Peter McCullough says Deaths from Vaccine early on were scrubbed.

6  Dr. Carrie Madej on what the vaccine is and how they made it.

7  Dr. Carrie Madej talks about how the vaccine ingredients suggest it will affect fertility.

8  Dr. Madej says there is something she has never ever seen before in the vaccine.

9  Dr. Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Prize winner says vaccines facilitate the development of deadlier COVID variants.

10  Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi says the virus doesn’t decimate in the blood but starts in the lungs.


5. “Government Is Not Being Transparent”: mRNA Technology Inventor Deviates from CDC, Sounds Alarm on Risks of COVID-19 Vaccines

by Annalisa Pesek June 24, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/government-is-not-being-transparent-mrna-technology-inventor-deviates-from-cdc-sounds-alarm-on-risks-of-covid-19-vaccines/


6. The Vaccine Enhances The Virus? Dr. Robert Malone Says Worst Case Scenario Has Happened!

by Ben Armstrong July 29, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/the-vaccine-enhances-the-virus-dr-robert-malone-says-worst-case-scenario-has-happened/


7. Dr. Robert Malone: “This is the Largest Experiment Performed on Human Beings in the History of the World.”

by Veronika Kyrylenko November 9, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/dr-robert-malone-this-is-the-largest-experiment-performed-on-human-beings-in-the-history-of-the-world/


8. Dr. Tenpenny on the Spiritual Implications of COVID Injections

by Alex Newman December 7, 2021

https://thenewamerican.com/dr-tenpenny-on-the-spiritual-implications-of-covid-injections/


9. Dr. Mike Yeadon Says 90% Of Vaccine Side Effects Came From Less Than 10% of the Batches

by Ben Armstrong January 10, 2022

https://thenewamerican.com/dr-mike-yeadon-says-90-of-vaccine-side-effects-came-from-less-than-10-of-the-batches/


10. My Headlines from just May 2022 alone

https://thenewamerican.com/video/armstrong/

Keywords
truthalex newmanthe new americancovid vaccineben armstrong
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