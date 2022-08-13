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They Missed With Their Last Bullet
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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103 views • August 13, 2022

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bestsmallcountry/ 💕☘🇷🇺🇮🇪🔥

Gettr https://gettr.com/user/bestsmacountry

My MeWe Videos https://mewe.com/i/bestsmallcountry/media

OUR MeWe Group https://mewe.com/join/bestsmallcountry/

Invite https://brighteon.social/invite/7o8Tcv6P

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AfrxeRCcc6np/

Get off Facebook https://erasebook.info/

How The Steal Gets Stopped (This is short and brilliant)

https://www.brighteon.com/13035425-0b01-45b7-bc39-f16e4376549c


Source https://tuskbrowser.com/


Georgia Guidestones

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg

http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg


Must see

The Big Short & Links: https://tinyurl.com/47e6rruz

Covid19 PATENT https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/6b/c3/21/a62eb55a0e678c/US7220852.pdf

Twin Towers https://www.brighteon.com/78082cc2-2e27-4ce6-bf44-a9b81854f2d2

Fall of the Cabal https://www.brighteon.com/0813a08c-02c8-4eb4-b803-dcac1cc337a1

Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.brighteon.com/f23c6476-35ff-4f31-a82e-4c6915f17eed

The Deception Is Monumental https://www.brighteon.com/9b30cd81-169c-49b1-bd31-e9f78371e459

Hidden Secrets of Money https://goldsilver.com/hidden-secrets/

Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

NASA or The Bible? https://www.brighteon.com/ff6dac45-8563-4c9a-9acf-8ad04bac133f


Executive Orders 13818 and 13848 - These remain IN EFFECT

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13818-blocking-the-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-or

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13848-imposing-certain-sanctions-the-event-foreign-interference-united


My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/ https://phibetaiota.net/ http://thefreedomarticles.com/ https://sgtreport.com/ https://theqanons.com/ http://thegatewaypundit.com/ https://geopolitics.co/ https://noqreport.com/ https://christianpatriots.org/ http://stoplookthink.com/ https://www.dailywire.com/ http://rairfoundation.com/ http://naturalnews.com = http://45.89.97.6/ http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/ https://greatreject.org/ https://realrawnews.com/ https://dailynewsbreak.org/


For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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