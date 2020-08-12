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PROPHECY UPDATE AUG 12, 2020 - CHINA HAS EMP CAPABILITY
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55 views • August 12, 2020
Hamas launches missiles toward the sea ‘in warning to Israel’ ….. China Has ‘First-Strike’ capability to melt U.S. power grid with Electromagnetic Pulse Weapon ….. Gallup: One-third of Americans would not get a Corona Virus Vaccine ….. Singapore forces tourists to wear electronic tags to enforce quarantine
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