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Rape of The Public's Mind
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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47 views • July 19, 2022

Humanity is in the midst of World Revolution, a quiet revolution launched against us by the global elite more than 100 years-ago. Since the beginning of the 20th Century, these demons have been using a wide range of methods to enslave humanity under the jackboot of a global, Technocratic government, a.k.a. their "New World Order." Therefore, it's extremely important for the masses to become aware of the strategies they are using to accomplish their diabolical, anti-human goals, and to shield ourselves from them. One of the most important methods they have been using against humanity are psychological in nature, for they cannot control the public unless they can control our minds. This video explains how the owners of our world (the Thirteen [central banking] Families who have long controlled the world's fiat monetary systems) are focusing their unlimited assets on creating a state of mass psychosis in the public's mind, and using that pathology to herd us, like frightened cattle, in any direction they want us to go. I think we can all feel that we are at a very pivotal point in history. In fact, the fate of our world runs along the edge of a knife right now. If we falter, and fail to throw-off the tyrants who currently rule over our intentionally broken world, and create new and better safeguards in support of human liberty, mankind will almost certainly descend into the Darkest Age of Human History, from which there will likely be no escape. I implore you to watch this important video and to share it with those you love.

Keywords
mind controlsocial engineeringmass psychosismenticide
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