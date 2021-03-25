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Charlene interviews Daniel McCarthy, Medical Freedom Candidate for US Senate in Arizona
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70 views • March 25, 2021
Daniel McCarthy is one of the most solid medical freedom candidates running for the US Senate. He is for your right to choose the medical treatment that you feel best fits your needs. He would like to keep the government out of your life and ensure your freedom and liberty. This is one interview you are going to want to watch and share with your loved ones. To support Daniel, visit his official website at https://demanddaniel.com/
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About Charlene Bollinger
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Charlene Bollinger is co-founder and CEO of "The Truth About Cancer" and "The Truth About Vaccines." She is also one of the founders of the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement.
UMFSP Mission: “To save our families and future generations from tyranny, restore and defend our medical and health freedoms, and support candidates, leaders, organizations, and movements who believe in freedom, truth and liberty.”
UMFSP Vision: Glorifying God by executing our mission with excellence resulting in an America with the world’s top-ranked health system and the healthiest people on earth.
Become a member and help us win back America for our children! ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/umfsp-brighteon
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About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is co-founder and CEO of "The Truth About Cancer" and "The Truth About Vaccines." She is also one of the founders of the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement.
UMFSP Mission: “To save our families and future generations from tyranny, restore and defend our medical and health freedoms, and support candidates, leaders, organizations, and movements who believe in freedom, truth and liberty.”
UMFSP Vision: Glorifying God by executing our mission with excellence resulting in an America with the world’s top-ranked health system and the healthiest people on earth.
Become a member and help us win back America for our children! ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/umfsp-brighteon
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