Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALIENS ARE NOT GOOD NEVER WERE.
channel image
HowtoseeGod
0 Subscribers
50 views
Published a day ago

Let's talk about why aliens are even here. Why do people think aliens can help us in any good way? They been here and killed many civilization. While UFO people are still trying to prove many UFOs are from another world - they are not even dealing with aliens and all the things they have been doing for the past 50 years I KNOW. 

Keywords
aliensufosabduction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket