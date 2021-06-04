COVID CASH-IN CONCERT DRONES ON

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corbettreport
48962 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41555
This week on the New World Next Week: killer drones are hunting targets by themselves; a concert promoter is charging an extra $1000 for the unvaccinated; and a California cafe owner is charging $5 for orders placed while wearing a mask.