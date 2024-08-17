BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHO IS GOD THE FATHER? Part 6: The Bible and the Father
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
15 views • 8 months ago

People sometimes lament the fact that Jesus never wrote a book or letter when He walked on the earth some 2,000 years ago. He was not uneducated, so why didn't Jesus leave behind any written material? The answer is found in the Old Testament.

Adam was educated by Jesus in the Garden of Eden. The history of mankind was passed on from generation to generation until Moses compiled the records of the creation along with the story of Adam and his descendants. All the books and letters in the Bible, with the exception of the Law and Commandments, were written by men of God who were inspired by the Holy Spirit.

In His farewell prayer, Jesus spoke to the disciples about His relationship to the Father and their relationship to the Father and how the Holy Spirit would guide them once He left the earth. Jesus would rely upon the Holy Spirit to instruct the apostles to write down His teachings in order to preserve them for future generations.

In examining the Old Testament, we find that God the Father is watching over the written words in the Bible. It has withstood the test of time and we know the word of God will endure forever regardless of mankind's actions.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1466.pdf

RLJ-1466 -- OCTOBER 19, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
bibleholy spiritjesusadammosesgod the father
