Taylor Swift Announces “The Life of a Showgirl” Album | Flirty Podcast Debut with Travis Kelce
Description
Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” igniting excitement with a sparkling orange countdown and hints from her Eras Tour. The announcement came during a flirty, playful debut appearance on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full release and more album details. Pre-order vinyl and cassettes are now available to ship before October 13. Watch the highlights and stay tuned for all updates on this iconic pop superstar’s next chapter.
Hashtags
