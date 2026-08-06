Nancy addressed pt 2

caveat: This is our church minister Jonathan Kleck addressing a serious issue where a member, Nancy, is running her mouth accused him of sexual sin where her only evidence is she "talked to him in the spirit realm" (what??). This has to be addressed and is in the realm of witchcraft and delusion.

1 John 4:1 - Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.





- Mirror of Jonathan Kleck https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

- www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?260806-02 / .de / .org