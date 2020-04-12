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EntertheStars: Umbrella Syringe Confirmed! [12.04.2022]
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92 views • April 12, 2022
Umbrella syringe art at NYC bus stop enclosure. Part of a covid awareness campaign.
Links:
https://www.publicartfund.org/exhibitions/view/global-positioning/#&;gid=1&pid=8
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/how-to-lounge/art-culture/why-a-madhubani-painting-is-grabbing-eyeballs-in-the-us-111644990488434.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vasudhaiva_Kutumbakam
4,193 views Premiered 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HpLYS9SgY4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
https://www.publicartfund.org/exhibitions/view/global-positioning/#&;gid=1&pid=8
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/how-to-lounge/art-culture/why-a-madhubani-painting-is-grabbing-eyeballs-in-the-us-111644990488434.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vasudhaiva_Kutumbakam
4,193 views Premiered 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HpLYS9SgY4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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