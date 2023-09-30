The Newspaper Revolution - #SolutionsWatch



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-newspapers/

The BBC and their fact checker brethren want you to be deathly afraid of the latest scourge threatening to tear apart society at its seams: the newspaper! That's right, it seems that the establishment is freaking out at the crop of independently published and distributed newspapers that activists are printing in various countries around the world. In this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch, I talk to two of the thoughtcriminals engaging in this activity and find out what's behind the newspaper revolution and how people can pitch in.

