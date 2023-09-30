Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Newspaper Revolution - #SolutionsWatch
channel image
What is happening
9066 Subscribers
Shop now
30 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-newspapers/

The BBC and their fact checker brethren want you to be deathly afraid of the latest scourge threatening to tear apart society at its seams: the newspaper! That's right, it seems that the establishment is freaking out at the crop of independently published and distributed newspapers that activists are printing in various countries around the world. In this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch, I talk to two of the thoughtcriminals engaging in this activity and find out what's behind the newspaper revolution and how people can pitch in.
CSID: 56eaf123e1c85460

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
newsindependentbbcmediajames corbettalternativenewspapermarianna springsolutionswatchthe official corbett report rumble channelthe newspaper revolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket