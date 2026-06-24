Corder Is Gone... Now What?!

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After years of development, testing, and experimentation, apologist Justin Derby officially announces the shutdown of his video-sharing platform, Corder. In this video, Justin explains why the project is coming to an end, reflects on the journey of building an alternative platform, and discusses what comes next.





While Corder may be gone, the mission of promoting free speech, open discussion, and community interaction continues. Justin also encourages viewers to join CreationSocial, his growing social media platform designed as an alternative to mainstream networks. If you're looking for a place to connect with like-minded people, share your thoughts, and stay up to date with Justin's content, CreationSocial is where the conversation continues.





What led to the shutdown of Corder? What lessons were learned? And what does the future hold for CreationSocial? Watch to find out.





Be sure to like, comment, subscribe, and share this video to help support independent creators and alternative platforms.





#Corder #CreationSocial #JustinDerby #AlternativeMedia #FreeSpeech #SocialMedia #TechNews #ChristianApologetics #IndependentCreators #AltTech





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