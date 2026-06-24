BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Corder Is Gone... Now What?!
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
17 views • Yesterday

Please Subscribe, Comment, Like


After years of development, testing, and experimentation, apologist Justin Derby officially announces the shutdown of his video-sharing platform, Corder. In this video, Justin explains why the project is coming to an end, reflects on the journey of building an alternative platform, and discusses what comes next.


While Corder may be gone, the mission of promoting free speech, open discussion, and community interaction continues. Justin also encourages viewers to join CreationSocial, his growing social media platform designed as an alternative to mainstream networks. If you're looking for a place to connect with like-minded people, share your thoughts, and stay up to date with Justin's content, CreationSocial is where the conversation continues.


What led to the shutdown of Corder? What lessons were learned? And what does the future hold for CreationSocial? Watch to find out.


Be sure to like, comment, subscribe, and share this video to help support independent creators and alternative platforms.


#Corder #CreationSocial #JustinDerby #AlternativeMedia #FreeSpeech #SocialMedia #TechNews #ChristianApologetics #IndependentCreators #AltTech


Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
free speechyoutube alternativealt techcorder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump demands nuclear inspections &#8220;into infinity&#8221; as fragile Iran deal holds

Trump demands nuclear inspections “into infinity” as fragile Iran deal holds

Willow Tohi
The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

Mike Adams
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

Garrison Vance
Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Douglas Harrington
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy