Water - Basic Stuff, Don't Screw This Up!

Before you can claim to be serious about your health you need to get your water situation straight. Here we show you how we do it. We have been distilling water ourselves for about 20 years now! This is a MUST and it doesn't need to be difficult or overthought. Keep it simple, get a good water distiller. Our Tools & Protocols assume that you are using distilled/clean water in all instances.

Link to our favorite water distiller for the price (we own several!):

https://vivohome.com/vivohome-4l-digital-control-304-stainless-steel-home-water-distiller-machine-with-lcd-screen-p152378157677080567-v152378157677080508

