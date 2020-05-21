Prime Creator: HUGE MASSIVE VICTORY FOR HUMANITY - November 18, 2016

To Alexandra

Here are some of the undertakings that have been completed for Humanity:

1) There were some Dark Satellites which are referred to as Black Knight Satellites. These have all been dismantled so they are now inoperable along with an additional 7 unknown other satellites which were not fully activated.

2) These devices were used as a delivery system to the black box attached to the left side of head on the outside. This gave them full access to the mind, body, and soul through manipulation, mind control and a whole array of things that would be done to you without consent.

3) Next there was another black box placed inside the head that would receive the instructions and codes to manipulate the mind, body and soul with 2 backup kill switch if they were ever be removed. These two black boxes were also being used with your essence to create and transverse energies. As you created, it was being transversed and given to those who “Fell From Grace,” who then would create some sort of all-encompassing darkness and you would be the receiver of that darkness. This would dump karmic debt upon you, while leaving them free and clear of any responsibility. They still do not take accountability for what they have created while they use your essence stored in a jar, to create more darkness from your essence without your consent.

NOTE: When they use your essence to create things, it has your energy signature on it and also includes someone else’s energy signature as well. It now creates a new energy signature that has quantum entanglement which incorporates a signature of light and dark. This can be traced back to the creator of which you gave no consent to the creation.

4) These things have and are being dismantled in the innate and physical, healing all things with a consciousness.

5) The False God particle has been removed from all places of existence. This included the black box inside your head.

6) When you arrived on this planet and others, you agreed to a multitude of oaths, agreements, contracts, devices, and implants and it is your individual responsibility to do your own work and clearings to remove all of these. Due to free will, you have accepted many things that are up to you to clear and release. A great starting place is to make sure you accept all of the work that has already been done for humanity right now.

Please give yourself plenty of time to recover mentally and physically and spiritually. This clearing is bigger that the last, because of the quantum entanglement and splitting of your essence. All are being held accountable for their creations, on and off planet. Please drink plenty of water as this work will dehydrate you. Your head may feel funny for a couple of days until it fully heals.

Again, all Beings must choose this on a conscious level to receive work that has been done for humanity.



With Love

Prime Creator

Sector of Creation