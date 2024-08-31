New COVID Shot

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
745 views • 8 months ago

(Aug 22, 2024) Quote from the FDA website: “Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (2024-2025 formula) to include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been updated with this formula to more closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. Today’s actions relate to updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by ModernaTX Inc. and Pfizer Inc… Individuals who receive an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may experience similar side effects as those reported by individuals who previously received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines...”


FDA Approves and Authorizes Updated mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-and-authorizes-updated-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-better-protect-against-currently


Vaccine Safety Research Foundation: https://rumble.com/c/VaccineSafetyResearchFoundation/videos


Video source: “New COVID Vaccine” - 8/29/24: https://rumble.com/v5cshob-new-covid-vaccine.html

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnewscorruptionfdacdcamericapoisonvaccinegenocidemsmfraudcrimes against humanitydeathsbioweaponmass murderinjuriesmodernaeuainjectionpfizercovidmrna
