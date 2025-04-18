Network Centric Warfare Global Information Grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow BRAINS & BABES HERE:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6473769/videos
.
LINKS -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensor
.
Global Information Grid
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Information_Grid
.
https://info.publicintelligence.net/DoD-GIG2-CONOPS.pdf
.
https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/
.
6G LINKS -
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9145564
.
http://www.future-forum.org.cn/dl/201126/whitepaper/70I.pdf
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9509581
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9538653
.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/human-body-can-help-power-6g-devices-as-antennas-in-future-boost-signal-shows-study-11956722.html
.
COV WBAN
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/
.
Human Body Communication
LINKS -
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/
.
https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/22/15/5763
.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.23.394395v1.full
.
https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/12/21/4550
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-79788-9
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778915000071
.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9164961
.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.4218/etrij.2022-0106
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://nab.org/xert/scitech/2009/Radio_TechCheck/rd122109.asp
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-possible-communication-architecture-The-network-is-composed-of-nanonodes_fig2_322345129
.
CORONA NANONETWORKS
LINKS -
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2800795.2800809
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Toward-location-aware-in-body-terahertz-with-energy-Lemic-Abadal/9d89c04adc216384ac0cc1de7ba095a13850918d/figure/0