U.S. Military: Israel Launches Missile Strkes Into Iran

END TIME NEWS REPORT 4.19.2024
IRAEL SENDS MISSILES INTO IRAN
https://www.npr.org/2024/04/18/1245763498/israel-iran-missile-strikes
MIDDLE EAST ON FIRE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28M2IdhPcKE
ISRAEL STRIKES IRAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwVIG17OjTY
IRANIAN COMMANDER SAYS TEHRAN COULD REVIEW NUCLEAR DOCTRINE
https://nypost.com/2024/04/18/world-news/iranian-commander-says-tehran-could-review-nuclear-doctrine-following-israeli-threats/
FBI SAYS CHINESE HACKERS PREPARING
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fbi-says-chinese-hackers-preparing-202837393.html
CYBER CATASTROPHE IN PROGRESS?
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/cyber-catastrophe-in-progress?catid=17&Itemid=220
NSA JUST DAYS AWAY FROM TAKING OVER INTERNET
https://100percentfedup.com/nsa-is-just-days-taking-internet-edward-snowden/
IT'S NOT NICE TO SNITCH ON YOUR NEIGHBOR
https://www.wnd.com/2024/03/citizens-one-state-turn-friends-family-members-strangers/
