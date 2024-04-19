Create New Account
U.S. Military: Israel Launches Missile Strkes Into Iran
END TIME NEWS REPORT 4.19.2024


IRAEL SENDS MISSILES INTO IRAN

https://www.npr.org/2024/04/18/1245763498/israel-iran-missile-strikes


MIDDLE EAST ON FIRE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28M2IdhPcKE


ISRAEL STRIKES IRAN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwVIG17OjTY


IRANIAN COMMANDER SAYS TEHRAN COULD REVIEW NUCLEAR DOCTRINE

https://nypost.com/2024/04/18/world-news/iranian-commander-says-tehran-could-review-nuclear-doctrine-following-israeli-threats/


FBI SAYS CHINESE HACKERS PREPARING

https://www.yahoo.com/news/fbi-says-chinese-hackers-preparing-202837393.html


CYBER CATASTROPHE IN PROGRESS?

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/component/content/article/cyber-catastrophe-in-progress?catid=17&Itemid=220


NSA JUST DAYS AWAY FROM TAKING OVER INTERNET

https://100percentfedup.com/nsa-is-just-days-taking-internet-edward-snowden/


IT'S NOT NICE TO SNITCH ON YOUR NEIGHBOR

https://www.wnd.com/2024/03/citizens-one-state-turn-friends-family-members-strangers/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

Keywords
irancurrent eventsbiblechristianityprophecyisraelaicommentarycyberattackperezsnitchesmrnaend time news reportaugusto

