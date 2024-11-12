The Battle for Humanity

World renowned medical expert Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce technologies in new vaccines that alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. The goal is to end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0





Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is alarming.





This video is an in depth documentary that shows how these new vaccines can alter our DNA, turning us into hybrids. The plans are to connect humans to artificial intelligence and global control networks. This is the start of transhumanism, turning us into HUMANS 2.0





That might sound cool for those who watched too many sci-fi movies, but the reality is that it would end our autonomy and make us slaves of globalist tech companies who can then control us, without us being aware of it.





--------------------





> IF YOU ENJOYED THIS VIDEO, YOU WILL DEFINITELY ENJOY MY NOVELS...





I'm a self-published British author and creator of the Josh Brannon sci-fi action thriller series.





Please support my writing efforts by purchasing my books, leaving a review if you liked it, and sharing your enjoyment with your family and friends.





My novels are available in major online stores; just visit my website to see which one you prefer.





You can visit my website here: https://www.nigelbillington.com





I appreciate your support,





All my best, Nigel.





P.S. Please follow my channel and share the videos far and wide.