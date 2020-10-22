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Face masks - Slow Suicide
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54 views • October 22, 2020
Just 20 minutes of mask wearing can decrease blood oxygen levels by 15%. This oxygen depletion causes slow creeping brain damage. If they don't stop this madness, mask wearers will be suffering cognitive issues that they didn't see coming , b/c it crept up on them slowly.
EVERYONE forcing muzzles on us is a criminal who want us to get critically ill & should be held to account.
EVERYONE forcing muzzles on us is a criminal who want us to get critically ill & should be held to account.
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