© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frauditors Show How NOT To Do a First Amendment Audit.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • December 25, 2019
This is why most people hate frauditors... They are an absolute menace, especially ones that act like a 2 year old.
**Please note.. This video is for Commentary and comedy purposes.
Please do not harrass anyone mentioned in this video**
Source video for context - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR50YRFb1Qo
Please consider becoming a Patron! https://www.patreon.com/degenerationnation
Buy Some Cool Gear From Degeneration Nation! - https://teespring.com/stores/degeneration-nation
Hit me up on Social Media!
Twitter - @degenerationna2
Discord - https://discord.gg/q8vEGpT
**Please note.. This video is for Commentary and comedy purposes.
Please do not harrass anyone mentioned in this video**
Source video for context - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oR50YRFb1Qo
Please consider becoming a Patron! https://www.patreon.com/degenerationnation
Buy Some Cool Gear From Degeneration Nation! - https://teespring.com/stores/degeneration-nation
Hit me up on Social Media!
Twitter - @degenerationna2
Discord - https://discord.gg/q8vEGpT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.