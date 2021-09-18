© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWER: Doctors Prevented From Treating COVID With HCQ/IVM
Follow
2
Share
Report
193 views • September 18, 2021
by ANDREW WHITE | September 18, 2021
nationalfile.com
Description:
Doctors in the US are being threatened with the loss of their careers over using alternatives to treat COVID-19 such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, a doctor-turned-whistleblower told radio host Stew Peters.
https://nationalfile.com/whistleblower-doctors-prevented-from-treating-covid-with-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin-lots-of-people-will-die/
nationalfile.com
Description:
Doctors in the US are being threatened with the loss of their careers over using alternatives to treat COVID-19 such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, a doctor-turned-whistleblower told radio host Stew Peters.
https://nationalfile.com/whistleblower-doctors-prevented-from-treating-covid-with-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin-lots-of-people-will-die/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.