Justice Coming for Victims of COVID Totalitarians & Murderers: Dr. Fuellmich

The lies and totalitarian policies pursued by the COVID tyrants are catching up to them and the perpetrators will be held accountable, international super lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter.



The pandemic was largely the result of PCR testing fraud, the so-called vaccines are harming untold numbers of victims, and the totalitarian policies pursued by governments have led to a global catastrophe, explained Fuellmich, who has interviewed doctors and experts from around the world for his Corona Investigative Committee and has taken on some of the most powerful corporations on Earth.



Meanwhile, a handful of elites and profiteers massively expanded their power and wealth. But justice is coming, and all those responsible must be held criminally and civilly accountable, he said. A grand jury is being presented with evidence now against a number of key individuals.