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Hippocratic Hypocrisy - AMA Medical Fraud Documentary & Health Freedom Action Plan - by Spacebusters with Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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31 views • July 21, 2021
Thank you for this: Eye Opening Documentary by Spacebusters with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, AMA Medical Fraud

HIPPOCRATIC HYPOCRISY: Stunning New Documentary & Health Freedom Action Plan

A film by Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Spacebusters, about how medicine was highjacked and turned into a sickness for profit industry.



⁣Welcome to Part 2 of the Solutions Project here on Snooze 2 Awaken. In Part 1 I focused on the pioneering macroeconomic model called One Small Town developed by Michael Tellinger.

Dr. Andrew Kaufman channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v...

Daniel Serley Flexner Report vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1x...

J.S. Bach Piano Concerto in D minor: Polina Osetinskaya and The Marlinsky String Orchestra, conducted by Anton Gakkel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osg_W...

the Esoteric meaning of Mercury, Hermes and the Caduceus (Gemini) : https://truthserumnews.com/2018/01/31...

the Esoteric meaning of the Rod of Moses, staff of Asclepius (Scorpio):
https://truthserumnews.com/2018/02/01...

Medical symbols in practice: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

The Caduceus vs the Staff of Asclepius: http://drblayney.com/Asclepius.html?f...

Things you don’t learn in Medical school Caduceus: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

Caduceus as a symbol of medicine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caduceu...

History of Medicine Society: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History...

Murder By Injection, Eustace Mullins: https://archive.org/details/MurderByI...

Dr. Leonard Coldwell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xVYE...

Chantix commercial and licensing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hp_y...

Organic unity. https://www.organic-unity.com/top-men...

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My name is Cynthia and this channel to provide access to share information and videos to more people. These are videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.

Murder By Injection: The Medical Conspiracy Against America
PDF to Download this book, top left. Written in 1988 and 40 years of research. The history of the AMA. Explains how the ruthless Rockefeller Syndicate - under the control of the world financial structure, chiefly the Rothschilds - plays the major political, health and educational roles in America.
Read this page about it. http://www.electricshocktherapy.info/murder-by-injection---eustace.html
Keywords
amadocumentarymedical fraudhippocratic hypocrisy
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