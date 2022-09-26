Create New Account
Djokovic exposes Australia, citizens living in a police state & worldwide protests | Ep. 7
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

Tennis star Novak Djokovic put Australia's policies on the worldwide stage after the 20-time major champion was detained and then released by Australian officials, on the same weekend protests were happening around the world and Australia's Northern Territory put those without the shot back into lock down. An everyday citizen living in Melbourne joined "Faithful Freedom" to explain how he's avoided the country's mandates and what it's been like to live under harsh restrictions, that his fellow countryman are comparing to North Korea.


Keywords
stateexposesdjokovic

