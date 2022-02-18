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Combo Pacific Palasades Golf Tourney and Ottawa Freedom Trucker Update. Ron Clark, Canadian podcaster - yelling at the Media - He loves to yell at the cops as well. Go Truckers- Hold the LIne ! !
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10 views • February 18, 2022
This poor guy, and others like him, like Ottawalks and others, walk around the downtown area of Ottawa filming what is going on. He thinks something big is going to happen today. They arrested the lady that was the organizer this morning. It feels like a powder keg ready to explode . Justin Castro should just resign and commit suicide so we don't have to deal with him anymore.
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