CHP Talks: Jeff Willerton—Giving Voters a Pro-Life Choice in Battle River—Crowfoot!

July 17, 2025: CHP Leader Rod Taylor chats with veteran CHP candidate Jeff Willerton who is running in the by-election in Battle River—Crowfoot about why it’s important that the CHP is there to challenge pro-abortion candidate Pierre Poilievre.
See Jeff’s candidate webpage and contribute to his campaign here:
https://www.chp.ca/jeff-willerton
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/