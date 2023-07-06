EPOCH TV | Judge Hands Biden Admin Grave News

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Judge Hands Biden Admin Grave News
A federal judge has issued a historic injunction that blocks the White House and many federal agencies from colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech. This is a major win for democracy and the First Amendment.
A federal judge slapped the White House with a historic injunction Tuesday.
This order prohibits the White House, and nearly all of the federal government, from colluding with Big Tech to censor #FreeSpeech.
