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https://gnews.org/post/p1webf12
06/10/2022 Naomi wolf: We have to face it as Americans that White House is being held hostage, probably by China. My own reporting found that Pfizer and BioNTech are Chinese German companies. The CCP is involved in the whole vaccine thing, which is clearly a national security breach to the United States