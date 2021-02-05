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Absolute Proof - Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election - Mike Lindell Documentary
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254 views • February 05, 2021
Direct download here: https://astringit.com/vid/ap.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
Mike Lindell's documentary "Absolute Proof" on the Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election. This was produced by Mike Lindell, Mary Fanning, and Brannon Howse.
YouTube is removing uploads of this left and right. I saw one that had been up for only an hour (at 28k views), it was removed. Another right after that was at around 15k views, removed. They're all being removed within a couple hours.
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
Mike Lindell's documentary "Absolute Proof" on the Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election. This was produced by Mike Lindell, Mary Fanning, and Brannon Howse.
YouTube is removing uploads of this left and right. I saw one that had been up for only an hour (at 28k views), it was removed. Another right after that was at around 15k views, removed. They're all being removed within a couple hours.
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