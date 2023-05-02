Create New Account
Trail Life USA Founder Mark Hancock Uses the Outdoors to Grow Young Boys Into Godly Men
Counter Culture Mom
Published a day ago |

Our culture has a deficit in producing strong, Christian men, and Trail Life USA is the solution to that problem, says founder Mark Hancock. Mark realized that the traditional Boy Scouts of America had gone off the deep end, abandoning their solid conservative values for corporate-fueled godlessness. He knew he had to create an environment where fathers could connect with their sons and bring Jesus to the forefront. In response, Trail Life USA was launched, which provides a Christ-centered experience for young boys, ages 5-18, to help mold them into strong leaders. “We’re not an outdoor organization with a Christian experience, but a Christian ministry that uses the outdoors to grow boys into godly men,” Mark shares.



TAKEAWAYS


Boys in America have four primary deficits: they are unguided, ungrounded, unappreciated and uninspired 


58 percent of Americans no longer believe that the Bible is the source of all authority 


Boys are drawn to risk and competition, yet much of our culture has removed these components in education and sports


You can join a Trail Life USA troop or start your own troop in your local church by going to TrailLifeUSA.com



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Trail Life USA Video: https://bit.ly/3oy6NpC 

Covenant Eyes (get 1 month free with code TINA): https://bit.ly/41SDxbF 

Raising Godly Boys Ebook: https://bit.ly/3H3DFwI 

Why Are We Sitting Here Until We Die? Book: https://amzn.to/40HJ3g9


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRAIL LIFE USA

Website: https://www.traillifeusa.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrailLifeUSA 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/traillife/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrailLifeUSA 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TrailLifeUSA 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



jesusoutdoorsleadershipchristian ministryboy scoutsgodly mentina griffincounter culture mom showtrail life usemark hancockyoung boys

