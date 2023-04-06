NOW Do You See The Globalists Want America Destroyed?

The "lines have been drawn in the sand." Everything the globalists do is to "destroy and control" the decent and good people of this world.

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP US get the truth out, PLEASE us the Donorbox link below. Google/YouTube and social media big tech oligarchs are censoring independent media and we need your support to continue to provide the truth to people. YouTube completely demonetized our channel a few years ago! THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support

✅ SAVE $200 On Our best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥



DETOX HEAVY METALS FROM YOUR BODY:

https://thinkaboutit.coseva.com





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





PODCASTS LISTENER SUPPORT:

https://anchor.fm/thinkaboutitpodcast/support





VIDEO LINKS:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/video-channels/





PODCAST ON APPLE:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-about-it/id1532129901





PODCAST ON SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/1RBPX5mV259Yjb1NT2DC2s





GAB PAGE:

https://gab.com/ThinkAboutIt





GETTR:

https://gettr.com/user/steveallentalks





PARLER:

https://parler.com/user/ThinkAboutItSteve





MINDS PAGE:

https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow





TELEGRAM CHANNEL:

https://t.me/ThinkAboutItToday





Email address:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.