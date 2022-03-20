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Devolution Part 12 - "Playbook", Patel Patriot, 6 Oct 2021
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42 views • March 20, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 12 - "𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤", 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 6 𝐎𝐜𝐭 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-12
Patrick starts reading at 1:50 through 1:13:30.
Patel Patriot discusses the Deep State as a lead up to Devolution Part 13.
He reviews the following Deep State topics:
Color Revolution
Transition Integrity Project (TIP)
Protect Democracy Project
(Note that we never hear of anything such as "Protect Republic Project", despite US Constitution, Article IV, Section 4, which guarantees "a Republican Form of Government". It's always "Democracy", which leads to socialism. Democracy is not mentioned in the US Constitution, yet media keep promoting Democracy, forgetting and / or ignoring our guaranteed Republic.)
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-12
Patrick starts reading at 1:50 through 1:13:30.
Patel Patriot discusses the Deep State as a lead up to Devolution Part 13.
He reviews the following Deep State topics:
Color Revolution
Transition Integrity Project (TIP)
Protect Democracy Project
(Note that we never hear of anything such as "Protect Republic Project", despite US Constitution, Article IV, Section 4, which guarantees "a Republican Form of Government". It's always "Democracy", which leads to socialism. Democracy is not mentioned in the US Constitution, yet media keep promoting Democracy, forgetting and / or ignoring our guaranteed Republic.)
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