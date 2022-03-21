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BELIEVERS HAVE AUTHORITY & POWER OVER DEMONS
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774 views • March 21, 2022
BELIEVERS HAVE AUTHORITY & POWER OVER DEMONS
SORCERIES, WITCHCRAFT, BLACK MAGIC ARE RELEASED OVER THE EARTH. IF YOU ARE A BORN AGAIN BELIEVER, YOU CAN USE JESUS' POWER TO DEFEAT THESE FOES.
1___https://shema-ministriesjerusalem.weebly.com/
Free_Download_the_BiBle_at_www.e-sword.net___EVERYTHING NEEDED_to study the Bible in an enjoyable and enriching manner. All Bibles, commentaries, dictionaries, … everything is just a click away!__Romans 10:13__“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
SORCERIES, WITCHCRAFT, BLACK MAGIC ARE RELEASED OVER THE EARTH. IF YOU ARE A BORN AGAIN BELIEVER, YOU CAN USE JESUS' POWER TO DEFEAT THESE FOES.
1___https://shema-ministriesjerusalem.weebly.com/
Free_Download_the_BiBle_at_www.e-sword.net___EVERYTHING NEEDED_to study the Bible in an enjoyable and enriching manner. All Bibles, commentaries, dictionaries, … everything is just a click away!__Romans 10:13__“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
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