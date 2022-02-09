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Guess what someone found in the so-called COVID "vaccines"!
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1305 views • February 09, 2022
FAR-REACHING IMPLICATIONS...
La Quinta Columna is a research firm that released a technical report with some discoveries of profound significance. In this video, we will consider some of the remarkable findings (and far-reaching implications) of their research.
. . .
GRAPHENE DETECTION REPORT:
https://tinyurl.com/graphene-detection-report
GRAPHENE OXIDE TOXICITY:
https://tinyurl.com/graphene-oxide-toxicity
LA QUINTA COLUMNA (Website):
https://laquintacolumna.net
. . .
RELATED VIDEO:
The Jerusalem Report (Season 2 / Episode 3)
https://tinyurl.com/graphene-discovery
. . .
CURRENT EVENTS AND BIBLE PROPHECY...
What are the Scriptures revealing about today's world?
https://the-wise-shall-understand.com
. . .
PLEASE NOTE:
Links to additional resources will be added to the comments.
. . .
TRADEMARKS
Registered trademarks are property of their respective owners, and no proprietary interest is implied.
. . .
FAIR USE NOTICE
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
. . .
TAGS
#LaQuintaColumna #GrapheneOxide #COVID19 #microtechnology #nanotechnology #graphene
La Quinta Columna is a research firm that released a technical report with some discoveries of profound significance. In this video, we will consider some of the remarkable findings (and far-reaching implications) of their research.
. . .
GRAPHENE DETECTION REPORT:
https://tinyurl.com/graphene-detection-report
GRAPHENE OXIDE TOXICITY:
https://tinyurl.com/graphene-oxide-toxicity
LA QUINTA COLUMNA (Website):
https://laquintacolumna.net
. . .
RELATED VIDEO:
The Jerusalem Report (Season 2 / Episode 3)
https://tinyurl.com/graphene-discovery
. . .
CURRENT EVENTS AND BIBLE PROPHECY...
What are the Scriptures revealing about today's world?
https://the-wise-shall-understand.com
. . .
PLEASE NOTE:
Links to additional resources will be added to the comments.
. . .
TRADEMARKS
Registered trademarks are property of their respective owners, and no proprietary interest is implied.
. . .
FAIR USE NOTICE
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
. . .
TAGS
#LaQuintaColumna #GrapheneOxide #COVID19 #microtechnology #nanotechnology #graphene
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