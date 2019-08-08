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14 Reasons the Philippines Is Different from the Rest of the World
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387 views • August 08, 2019
There is a country where over 175 languages are spoken, people text more than anywhere else in the world and boxing fights directly influence crime rates? It sounds pretty much unbelievable, but it’s all true in the Philippines! And among other things, it's an amazingly beautiful country with extremely good-looking people!
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