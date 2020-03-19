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Killing The Mockingbird
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39 views • March 19, 2020
The people of the world are sick and tired of being set against each other by powerful criminals who want us divided so they can continue to rape, steal from and exploit us. Currently the gravest threat to the world is the corrupt mainstream media who has been taken over by a powerful cabal. They have been lying to us for decades, twisted our minds and led us down a path of darkness. The only way we can defeat this evil is by removing their power and turning them off. [mirror]
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