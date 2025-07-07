Are you in pain? Praise HIM | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

In this powerful message, you will explore the profound role of a worship leader in connecting God with His people, emphasizing that ministry is about serving and not seeking fame. Drawing from Scripture, you'll reflect on how God's love can fill the gaps in our lives, just as He did for Leah who felt unloved.





We'll dive into the journeys of biblical figures like Samson, Abraham, and Leah, highlighting the importance of inner values over outer appearances. Discover how worship is truly about "worth-ship" and why we should focus on praising God regardless of our circumstances.





Learn how to shift your perspective on life's afflictions and choose to see yourself as a vessel of God’s treasure, embracing the strength that comes from your relationship with Him. Whether your prayers are answered or not, you’ll be inspired to worship God wholeheartedly.





Join us as we dive deep into what it means to be a light in this world, to seek God's love above all, and to praise Him through every season of life.





Are you in pain? Praise HIM

Prophetic Time | 19 May 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





