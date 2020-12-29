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Identity Theft: How Christians were conned into worshipping a Hebrew War God
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144 views • December 29, 2020
In 144 A.D. the first Christians compared and contrasted the God portrayed in the Old and New Testaments. They came to the obvious conclusion they were not the same God - in this episode we take a deep dive into scriptures and find out why.
The Very First Bible paperback:
https://www.amazon.com/Very-First-Bible-Marcion-Sinope/dp/0578641593
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/
Contrast and compare scriptures talked about in the show:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/antithesis.html
The Very First Bible paperback:
https://www.amazon.com/Very-First-Bible-Marcion-Sinope/dp/0578641593
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/
Contrast and compare scriptures talked about in the show:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/antithesis.html
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