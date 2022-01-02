⁣The Entire Federal Government is Blatantly and Overtly Lawless - SHOCKING Reveal by Dr. Malone

⁣The Entire Federal Government is Blatantly and Overtly Lawless - SHOCKING Reveal by Dr. MaloneDr. Robert Malone: The Entire Federal Government is Blatantly and Overtly “Lawless” ...and Actively “Violating the Nuremberg Code”Joe Rogan and Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA researcher discuss Covid in an interview on December 31, 2021--------------------------------------During his interview on JRE, Dr. Malone dropped bombshell after bombshell on the corrupt establishment - From public officials covering up known early treatments - to serious conflicts of interest between the medical elites and those who are supposedly holding them accountable - all the way up to federal cash bribes to healthcare facilities in exchange for Covid death receipts - he did not hold back."Our government is out of control on this [Covid response] and they are lawless. They completely disregard bioethics. They completely disregard the federal common rule.These mandates of an experimental vaccine are explicitly illegal. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Nuremberg code. They are explicitly inconsistent with the Bellmont Report. They are flat-out illegal and they don't care.Hopefully, we are going to stop them before they take our kids."The full interview is over 3 hours long, so here are a few of the best and most important parts - courtesy of Twitter user MythinformedMKE.The entire podcast can be found here.First up, Dr. Malone breaks down the federal government's cash-for-Covid "death benefits" for hospitals, which incentivizes healthcare providers to artificially inflate the infection and death count.Unbelievably, hospitals can receive as much as a $30,000 bonus for placing a patient on a ventilator, and they are eligible to receive even more cash if the patient is declared dead with the virus, regardless of if it contributed to their death or not.In short, the healthier the patients get - the less bonus money they receive. Seems a little backward, no?"The numbers are quite large. There is something like a $3,000 basically death benefit to a hospital if it [a patient admission] can be claimed to be Covid.There is a financial incentive to call somebody covid positive.The hospitals receive a bonus from the government - I think it's like $3,000 - if someone is hospitalized and able to be declared Covid positive.They also receive a bonus - I think the total is something like $30,000 incentive - if somebody gets put on the vent [ventilator].Then they get a bonus if somebody is declared dead with Covid.The CDC made the determination that they were going to make a core assumption - if [someone is] PCR positive, and [they] die, that is death due to Covid.So, the extreme example just to show the absurdity: if the patient comes in with a bullet hole to the head and they do a nose swab and they come up PCR positive, they're determined to have died from Covid."Dr. Malone also spoke about several serious conflicts of interest between the vaccine manufacturers and left-wing media fact-checkers.Specifically - Thompson-Reuters. The outlet has become the primary 'fact-checker' for large platforms like Twitter, which have been cracking down on so-called 'medical misinformation' - especially concerning the experimental vaccines.The only problem is that Pfizer and Thompson-Reuters have shared corporate ownership, which is a problem when a large majority of the information they are verifying as true or false - and therefore able to be disseminated among the masses - is directly tied to both of their bottom lines."Thompson-Reuters is tied to Pfizer, they have common corporate ownership and they are the 'fact-checker' of Twitter - they are integrated.So, Thompson-Reuters is making the decision, which has connections to Pfizer, about what information will be allowed to be discussed on Twitter."Next, Dr. Malone touches on the 'natural immunity' discussion. As has been proven by volumes of data - both over the years and even specifically related to Covid - individuals who recover naturally and acquire natural immunity are much better protected than if they were to just take a manufactured vaccine - especially when it comes to these experimental mRNA vaccines that have shown a sharp decline in immunity that eventually will leave the individual more susceptible to catching the virus than their unvaccinated peers.According to Dr. Malone, there are also now concerns that those with natural immunity are actually more likely to experience an adverse reaction from the vaccines than those who have never been infected with Covid."It's very clear that people who have natural immunity have a much higher risk