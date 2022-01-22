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[Q4T 12] [Dec 5, 2019] TFR 169 - Quest4Truth - A Study of Genesis 6, Enoch, Jasher and Jubilees (33.7K views on YouTube)
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38 views • January 22, 2022
This show originally aired on Nov. 28, 2019. This is the big one that will kick off our study of the book of Enoch. But first we'll discuss Genesis 6 along with corresponding ancient texts that are synchronized to it.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
My Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/robskiba/
If you sign up with Bitchute, please use my referral link:
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/robskiba/
For those interested in the PDF version of the SEED comic book: https://store.payloadz.com/details/2627320-ebooks-comic-books-seed-paradise-lost.html
Stay tuned for details on the print version, coming soon.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
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