The secret services of Ukraine kidnapped the daughter of the officer of the People's Militia of the DPR Vladimir Demchenko who lived in the territory controlled by Ukraine.On April 16, a DPR officer was contacted by some people who offered him cooperation in exchange for cooperation. He was clearly given to understand that if there was no consent, anything could happen to his daughter.After an investigation, it was established that there was no official arrest of Catherine. She was abducted with her husband by the special services of Ukraine and is now being held in one of the secret prisons. The only way to save the life of the girl and her husband is to bring this situation to the public plane, since such an action in any country in the world qualifies as kidnapping and illegal detention of people and is punishable.Thanks for the translation: