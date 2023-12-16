Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 12.15.2023 SCOTUS on J6, Assange, Biden slips, President Trump’s Faith, MSM Panic, Pray!
channel image
High Hopes
2954 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
22 views
Published 19 hours ago

LT of And We Know


Dec 15, 2023

Finished an X Space yesterday on Monica Matthews on Air … so uplifting with Lara Logan sounding the alarm on J6. We will see some of the J6, how the SCOTUS could get involve, see more panic from the MSM on Trump taking over, see how our elected official continue to disappoint and show again we need an entire new election with real folks who care about America. Let’s dive in.

STAY PREPARED WITH THE 2-MONTH SUPPLEMENT SURVIVAL KIT: (35% off 48HR Promo) https://blackforestsupplements.com/LT

——

www.twc.health/LT

– code LT saves you 10% at checkout

————————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Get your PETCLUB supplies today: http://ltpetclub247.com/


Behind The Scenes With LT - AND WE KNOW

https://rumble.com/v41cbxd-behind-the-scenes-with-lt-and-we-know.html


Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2 https://rumble.com/v3e9tul-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889-angles-act-2.html


They need us to believe this. They need us to be afraid.

Reject the Pandemic Accord and the Amendments to International Health Regulations. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/51090


‘The Great Taking’ - David Webb, a former hedge fund manager, and Wall Street insider, has blown the lid off a plan that the Central Bankers have in place to take everything from everyone. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/51103


ScottyMar10 highlights biden https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1140


Tucker and Julian Assange vid https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1141


White House Christmas demonic anti White group https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1735360927447302163?s=20


Christmas at the White House under Biden vs Trump https://t.me/BennyJohnson/9315


Ramaswamy, CNN’s Abby Phillip Spar over Claim January 6 Was an ‘Inside Job’ https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/115625


Rush Limbaugh https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/115637


Putin: Russia is fighting to liberate itself and the World https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14464


SCOTUS Decision on Unconstitutional DOJ Charges Used Against J6rs May Impact Jack Smith DC Case Against Trump


——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41e06p-12.15.23-scotus-on-j6-assange-biden-slips-president-trumps-faith-msm-panic-.html

Keywords
trumpnewspresidentdeep statescotuschristianfaithassangebidenlara loganprayslipsltjan 6and we knowexposing evilj6monica matthewsmsm panicelection america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket