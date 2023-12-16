And We Know 12.15.2023 SCOTUS on J6, Assange, Biden slips, President Trump’s Faith, MSM Panic, Pray!

LT of And We Know





Dec 15, 2023

Finished an X Space yesterday on Monica Matthews on Air … so uplifting with Lara Logan sounding the alarm on J6. We will see some of the J6, how the SCOTUS could get involve, see more panic from the MSM on Trump taking over, see how our elected official continue to disappoint and show again we need an entire new election with real folks who care about America. Let’s dive in.

Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2 https://rumble.com/v3e9tul-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889-angles-act-2.html





They need us to believe this. They need us to be afraid.

Reject the Pandemic Accord and the Amendments to International Health Regulations. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/51090





‘The Great Taking’ - David Webb, a former hedge fund manager, and Wall Street insider, has blown the lid off a plan that the Central Bankers have in place to take everything from everyone. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/51103





ScottyMar10 highlights biden https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1140





Tucker and Julian Assange vid https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1141





White House Christmas demonic anti White group https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1735360927447302163?s=20





Christmas at the White House under Biden vs Trump https://t.me/BennyJohnson/9315





Ramaswamy, CNN’s Abby Phillip Spar over Claim January 6 Was an ‘Inside Job’ https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/115625





Rush Limbaugh https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/115637





Putin: Russia is fighting to liberate itself and the World https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14464





SCOTUS Decision on Unconstitutional DOJ Charges Used Against J6rs May Impact Jack Smith DC Case Against Trump





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41e06p-12.15.23-scotus-on-j6-assange-biden-slips-president-trumps-faith-msm-panic-.html