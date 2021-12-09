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Should Christians Use Divining Rods? - The Occult Invasion
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10 views • December 09, 2021
More about the occult: https://www.thebereancall.org/taxonomy/term/53/occultism
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We’re continuing our discussion of Dave Hunt’s book Occult Invasion: The Subtle Seduction of the World and the Church. Now, Dave, for the last couple of weeks we’ve been underscoring the fact that the theory of evolution is not unique to Darwin or modern science, but its origins are religious and is, in fact, found in the lie Satan offered to Eve in the Garden of Eden, and is foundational to all false religions, especially Eastern religions such as Hinduism and Buddhism.
Then we covered theistic evolution, which we find among many professing Christians as an attempt to reconcile evolution and the Bible. Before we address the basic problems with evolution, let’s remind our audience why it cannot be compatible with what the Bible teaches.
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
We’re continuing our discussion of Dave Hunt’s book Occult Invasion: The Subtle Seduction of the World and the Church. Now, Dave, for the last couple of weeks we’ve been underscoring the fact that the theory of evolution is not unique to Darwin or modern science, but its origins are religious and is, in fact, found in the lie Satan offered to Eve in the Garden of Eden, and is foundational to all false religions, especially Eastern religions such as Hinduism and Buddhism.
Then we covered theistic evolution, which we find among many professing Christians as an attempt to reconcile evolution and the Bible. Before we address the basic problems with evolution, let’s remind our audience why it cannot be compatible with what the Bible teaches.
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