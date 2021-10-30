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Incredible Rock Cutting Technology of the Ancient... Did They Have Lasers? [29.10.2021]
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61 views • October 30, 2021
Deep in the Tayma Oasis in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province lies a 4,000-year-old rock formation with an unusual feature: It is split down the middle by a straight cut with the precision of a laser beam. The Al Naslaa rock is made up of two sandstones supported by a naturally formed pedestal with a perfect slit down the middle. The exact cause of the split has yet to be determined, however, that has not stopped the speculation that the desert's ancient inhabitants could have used laser beams to cut the rock in half.
74 views Premiered 103 minutes ago
Phenomena Magazine
14.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g6LnLwlCfmA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
74 views Premiered 103 minutes ago
Phenomena Magazine
14.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/g6LnLwlCfmA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
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