Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNPRECEDENTED: FAA LOWERS BAR FOR PILOT HEART HEALTH
1863 views
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published Monday |

Airline pilot and co-founder of US Freedom Flyers, Josh Yoder, and Clinical Cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Levy, join Del to discuss the recent FAA change to the heart test limits and the coincidental timing of the change coming amid increasing concerns over myocarditis from the COVID-19 vaccine.


https://www.peakenergy.com/


https://www.givesendgo.com/usff


#USFF #USFreemdomFlyers #JoshYoder #myocarditis #DrThomasLevy


POSTED: February 13, 2023

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket