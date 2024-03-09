Create New Account
NATO expands with Sweden, sends Message to Kremlin with training near Russian Border
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Newsmax  |  NATO expands with Sweden, sends message to Kremlin with training near Russian border | REPORT:  Sweden has joined its new NATO allies in training across Norway's arctic seas — near the border with Russia, a nation to which this addition is intended to send a message to. NEWSMAX's Shelby Wilder shares details from Alta, Norway.

Keywords
swedennatonewsmax

