Newsmax | NATO expands with Sweden, sends message to Kremlin with training near Russian border | REPORT: Sweden has joined its new NATO allies in training across Norway's arctic seas — near the border with Russia, a nation to which this addition is intended to send a message to. NEWSMAX's Shelby Wilder shares details from Alta, Norway.
