I Hate Being Right About Vote-Rigging at Night! | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 51

On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, I break down what happened in yesterdays election. All the way from a monster victory for Governor DeSantis in Florida, races still being “counted” in Arizona, and weird anomalies in the rust belt. As mentioned yesterday, I did not have faith in the integrity of our election system, and that was on full display last night. I discuss what went right, what went wrong and where to go from here. All that and more on this episode.





Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com





Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.





Follow us on Gab:

https://gab.com/puttfark

https://gab.com/memejoegreen





Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!