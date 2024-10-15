They used contaminated test swabs to make people sick, says David Martin, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Martin, PhD was interviewed by Steve Kirsch on his "Vaccine Safety Research Foundation" channel on 22 Aug 2024, titled "VSRF Live #140: Down the Rabbit Hole part 3: Dr. David Martin".
https://rumble.com/v5bk7bt-vsrf-live-140-down-the-rabbit-hole-part-3-dr.-david-martin.html
The New York Times article about contaminated tests titled "C.D.C. Virus Tests Were Contaminated and Poorly Designed, Agency Says", which is shown in the video, is posted here:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/15/health/cdc-covid-tests-contaminated.html
Mirrored - Fat News
